Fuel for heavy vehicles was traded at R$ 5.85 per liter at Brazilian gas stations between Sunday (14 January) and Friday (19 January)

The average price of diesel sold at Brazilian gas stations fell by R$0.03 in the week from January 14 to 19, 2024. It is the lowest price for the fuel this year: R$5.85 per liter. The data comes from weekly surveys carried out by ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) with resellers. Acre recorded the most expensive diesel in Brazil. Fuel for heavy vehicles was traded at R$7.16 in the northern state. Sergipe ended the week with the cheapest average price (R$ 5.54). The price of gasoline remained stable during the week. The average price of fuel in the week ending this Friday (19 January 2024) was R$ 5.58 per liter. The state with the most expensive gasoline in Brazil was again Acre (R$6.74), while Piauí recorded the lowest value (R$5.21).