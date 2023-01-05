Diesel or Diesel? Let’s clarify the terms “diesel” and “diesel” because there is some confusion in identifying the name of the liquid fuel used to run the compression ignition heat engines. While we’re at it, let’s also mention the agricultural diesel, heating oil and naphtha. Diesel or Diesel?

Diesel

“The diesel” it’s not a fuel but it represents one type of an engine. The Diesel engine gets its name from Rudolph Diesel who patented it in 1892. It is an internal combustion reciprocating engine (crankshaft, connecting rods, pistons and cylinder head) which can be fed with vegetable oil and diesel.

Operation diagram of a diesel engine fueled by diesel fuel

The diesel engine is not equipped with spark plugs, as petrol engines have, but takes advantage of thehigh compression (almost double compared to the petrol engine) for the spontaneous ignition of the fuel that immediately after the injection phase 3.

Hence the difference between “spontaneous” ignition of the diesel engine and “switched” ignition for the petrol or LPG/CNG engine.

Diesel engines must be fueled with automotive diesel made with special requirements to guarantee an anti-knock capacity and in any case a good ignition capacity.

Fuel system of a Honda i-CTDi diesel engine

Diesel

The diesel is the fuel for diesel engines, which today almost everyone mistakenly calls “diesel”. The diesel, used to fuel “diesel” engines, is a mixture of liquid hydrocarbons, obtained with a distillation of crude oil. In the past it was also called “naphtha” but improperly as the latter is different in terms of the type of refining and its chemical characteristics.

There is also difference between oil for heating and diesel for automotive traction for a higher percentage of sulfur in the most polluting heating oil which has higher aqueous residues harmful to diesel engines. Heating oil could damage diesel engines, especially those of the latest generation.

Agricultural diesel fuel tends to have a greenish colour

The agricultural diesel it has the same characteristics as the one you get at petrol stations and could also be used without problems on diesel cars, but it is prohibited as it is sold with lower excise duties and their illegal use constitutes tax evasion.

Characteristics of automotive diesel

The diesel for automotive it differs for two factors, the percentage of biodiesel (fuel obtained from organic products e cetane numberthe parameter that indicates the ease of ignition similar to octane number for petrol.

Diesel labels, improperly called “diesel”

At petrol stations the diesel is indicated with the black color combined with a letter B plus a number representing the percentage of biodiesel in the fuel. The acronym “XTL extension” indicates that the diesel is synthetic.

New abbreviations for diesel

B7 identifies the diesel that contains the 7% of bio components;

identifies the diesel that contains the of bio components; B10 identifies the diesel that contains the 10% of bio components;

identifies the diesel that contains the of bio components; B100 instead it applies to pure biodiesel;

Diesel or Diesel? If you have arrived here at the bottom you will have understood that the right term to indicate this fuel is “diesel” and not “diesel”even if now on petrol pumps it is almost always indicated as “diesel”, erroneously.

