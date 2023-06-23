The self-igniter is gaining popularity in our country. Yes, a used diesel car is more popular than a used electric car.

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve been calling it for some time now, but it’s also official now. The diesel is making a comeback and is more popular than the electric car. Naturally, there is the necessary amount of context and nuance that is impossible to fit in the headline. So don’t worry, we’re going to explain.

Coincidentally, last week we had an article about the fact that diesel is more popular in Europe than diesel. That is true, but the context is that the diesel has been declining in popularity for years, while the electric car is gaining.

Diesel occasion more popular in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, the share of diesel is extremely small: approximately 1.1%, while electric is very popular here (more than 30%). But why then do we have such an incendiary head? Well, that’s because there is a special trend going on in the used car market. Diesel is becoming more popular, while interest in EVs is declining! huh? Is that possible?

Yes, that’s possible. Automotive Online reports this. According to them, diesels are making a ‘comeback’. At the same time, the value of an EV is falling enormously, with Tesla as a special mention. Some Teslas have dropped in price by 20% in a short period of time. Now we have to be honest and nuanced: that is mainly due to the price reductions of Tesla itself, of course.

How come?

There are many reasons for this, but if you make a simple calculation, diesel is not that crazy. Especially if you make a lot of kilometers. Last week Martijn and Wouter had a comparison between diesel and petrol and. it turned out that in many cases diesel was as expensive as petrol or slightly cheaper.

It is also logical that you see these differences in the second-hand prices. Used car prices are a simple representation of supply and demand. The new sale of diesels has been very limited for a few years now, so there is no increase in second-hand diesels, while people on the used car market are now interested in it.

Footnote

Small side note and nuance from our side: it is all because of the government, of course. We Dutch simply buy new what is the cheapest, think of addition. So for a few years the Polo Bluemotions, 308 SW BlueHDis and Megane 1.5 diesels were the terror of every dealer. Not to wear down the paving stones, of course. We suddenly went from a lot of diesel to hardly any diesel, but the real demand from the market will be somewhere in between.

Now the same is happening with electric cars. In recent years, it was a simple choice if you were allowed to drive a new car for business: electric. We now estimate that there will still be a great deal of demand for electric used cars (also in the future), but that the main problem is the scarcity of diesel used cars.

Anyway, read the article here and check out the episode here residual value journal!

