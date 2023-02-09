Do you have to make important decisions? Maybe you shouldn’t go for a ride in the car to collect your thoughts. Or do it where there is little traffic. Because apparently you’re going to make dumber choices about air pollution. In a recent study, scientists look at the effects of diesel smoke on the brain in an MRI machine.

The researchers invite 25 healthy adult people to participate in the study, who voluntarily expose themselves to a light dose of diesel smoke while riding a fitness bike. After the smoke, they go into the MRI for a brain scan. Of course, a control test is also carried out without diesel smoke. The effects are clearly visible.

Our study provides the first evidence in humans, from a controlled experiment, of altered network connectivity in the brain acutely induced by air pollution. The air pollution from diesel has an effect on the functioning of the brain. They think the effects are greater in the real world, where there is more pollution.

Chess players are going to play less well

These researchers admit that they don’t know exactly what effect the changes in brain connectivity have, but another study gives a good idea. Here we look at the influence of air quality on chess players.

Chess players are observed in the research by Steffen Künn of Maastricht University and Juan Palacios of MIT. As the number of small particles in the air increases, the chess players begin to make less good decisions.

‘We find that when individuals are exposed to higher levels of air pollution, they make more and bigger mistakes’, is one of the conclusions. As a diesel driver you will be less bothered if you don’t stop too much at the traffic lights. But if you have to think carefully, don’t sit next to the highway.