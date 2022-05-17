A fire hit part of the Presidente Bernardes Refinery, owned by Petrobras, in Cubatão, São Paulo, on the afternoon of this Tuesday, 17th. According to the state company, the place was immediately isolated and the refinery’s own brigade team controlled the fire. There were no injuries or damage to the other facilities.

According to Petrobras, the cause of the fire was a diesel oil leak, but it did not provide details.

“Petrobras has already notified the environmental agencies and other competent bodies. There is no impact on the production of derivatives or risk to market supply,” the company said.

The post Diesel Leak Causes Fire at Petrobras Refinery in Cubatão appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Diesel #leak #fire #Petrobras #refinery #Cubatão #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO