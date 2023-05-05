Samsung Electronics has announced a collaboration with Diesel, with a collection of covers and accessories for the flagship smartphones of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Different versions available: in black and white, printed with a rubberized effect for the cover made of TPU with raised edges to protect the screen; in red and white for the Swappable Backplate, the plate that can be superimposed on the Samsung Frame Cover. The latter will only be available for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Users will also be able to customize the Silicone Grip cover for Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra with the Diesel removable strap, which helps reduce the risk of accidental drops. “Knowing how to dare to keep your smartphone safe but with style. This is the choice at the basis of a new important partnership thanks to which we want to offer Galaxy users an unconventional personalization of smartphones to make them even more recognizable and identifying, just like a pair of Diesel designer jeans”, said Paolo Bagnoli, Head of Marketing and Retail of the Mobile eXperience division of Samsung Electronics Italia. “By combining the innovative design of the Galaxy S23 series with the iconic Diesel logo, you can fully express your personality, with a strong sense of authenticity and irreverence”.