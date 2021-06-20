ofMarcus Efler shut down

How ecological are the German ministers’ company cars? A small request from the FDP unmasked three less exemplary politicians.

Berlin – Politicians should set a good example and set an example for their people. In times of climate change and the discussion about carbon dioxide emissions, choosing your own business car would be a great opportunity. That some ministers of the federal government but apparently miss – as the answer to a small request of the FDP parliamentary group suggests, about which the Berlin “Tagesspiegel” first reported.

The largest carbon dioxide spinner is therefore the Audi A8 L 50 TDI quattro from Julia Klöckner, CDU Federal Minister for Food and Agriculture. The long-wheelbase sedan emits 191 g of carbon dioxide per kilometer – according to official consumption figures. This clearly breaks the EU target of 95 grams for fleet consumption that has been in force since this year. Union parliamentary group colleague and air taxi fan Dorothee Bär (CSU), Minister of State for Digital in the Chancellery, follows in her Mercedes-Benz S 350d and 165 grams. Chancellery Minister Helge Braun, also CDU, is also not really with his extended BMW 730Ld with 150 grams ecologically traveling. You can find the complete story about the climate-hostile company cars of the federal ministers on 24auto.de *. *24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA