That’s nice for the mile-eater with a self-igniter. Diesel has become so much cheaper that it now costs just as much as petrol!

It took some getting used to for the inveterate diesel driver lately. When we went to fill up, we were shocked to see that the diesel was MORE EXPENSIVE than the petrol, something that never happens at all! And it wasn’t that the petrol was so cheap, diesel was just outrageously expensive.

But that seems to be slowly but surely coming to an end. The recommended retail price for diesel has been falling for some time now. Last week it became stinky stuff even 12.4 cents per liter cheaper. That’s touching!

Diesel has become much cheaper

The recommended retail price of diesel is currently just as high as that of petrol, both fuels are sold for €2.12 per litre. Which, incidentally, still means a godsend for a full tank, but it is better than 2.24 euros for a liter.

There is only one problem with this good news; you probably won’t see it right away at the pump. Filling stations want to sell the stock of old diesel first, which is still purchased for the high price. So you can cough it up, dear diesel driver!

Why do we pay less for a litre?

But why is it that diesel has suddenly become so much cheaper? According to United Consumers this is due to the upcoming boycott of Russian oil in the EU. As you may know, most diesel is made from that.

United Consumers thinks that most companies have already responded to that boycott and have therefore stocked up enormously. And you know, a lot of demand is a high price. Now that huge spike in diesel purchases has disappeared, so the price is back to normal levels. In fact, diesel will soon become cheaper than petrol again, United Consumers believes.

So, do you drive a diesel and are you sick of those high fuel prices? Hang in there just a little longer, there is light at the end of the tunnel!

