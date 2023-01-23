SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The average prices of diesel, gasoline and ethanol at service stations in the country recorded a decline in the third week of January compared to the previous week, according to a survey published this Monday by ValeCard, an electronic payment company that has fleet management solutions.

Between the 16th and 23rd of January, a liter of common diesel fell by 0.92%, to 6.487 reais, with Rio Grande do Sul presenting the lowest average price (6.127 reais), and Roraima, the highest (8.008 reais) .

The liter of gasoline, in turn, retreated 1.04% compared to the previous week. The average price reached 5.171 reais in the period, with Paraíba registering the fuel with the lowest average price (4.951 reais) and Roraima (6.230 reais), the highest. Three States had high prices: Espírito Santo (0.86%), Maranhão (0.74%) and Acre (0.45%).

“The drop reflects a price accommodation movement that will possibly be interrupted due to the increase in oil prices in the global market”, evaluated in a note Brendon Rodrigues, head of innovation and portfolio at ValeCard.

Last week the price of a barrel of Brent, used as a reference by Petrobras, rose 2.8%, with the internal price of gasoline presenting a lag in relation to the international parity, pointed out ValeCard.

Ethanol reached an average price of 3.89 reais per liter in the third week of January, a drop of 2.31% compared to the previous week. Mato Grosso was the only state where biofuel prices were more competitive in relation to gasoline (69% in the period), considering the calculation that, to financially compensate for fueling with ethanol, the value of a liter must be equal to or less than 70 % of fossil fuel.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)