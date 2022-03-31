Not only do fuels rise, but they do so in an unexpected and surprising way for many drivers: those who have a diesel vehicle. Because the price of this fuel has exceeded that of 95% gasoline for the first time in history. Specifically, the average price of diesel has stood at 1.83 euros per liter compared to 1.81 euros for the other type of fuel, according to data from the Petroleum Bulletin of the European Union (EU).

With these records, both products raise their price again for another week, after the previous one had moderated to the maximum, after 11 consecutive weeks on the rise, since the beginning of the year. Specifically, diesel has shot up more than 2% in just one week, while gasoline has risen just 0.3% in the same week, although it is below the record of mid-March.

The increase in fuel comes just one day before one of the star measures of the Shock Plan approved by the Government to deal with the economic effects of the war is put into operation: the bonus of 20 euro cents per liter from this Friday for all drivers. With current prices, diesel would drop to 1.63 euros and gasoline would stay around 1.60 euros.

The escalation of diesel has been generated over the last few weeks, and has been aggravated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Much of this fuel that Europe receives does so from Russia. The economic sanctions and restrictions against its president, Vladimir Putin, have strained the market. So much so, that even in the hypothetical case that the financial blockade worsens, there could be restrictions on the arrival of diesel at service stations. Hence the rise in its price at gas stations.

Both diesel and gasoline have been breaking historical highs for weeks since the end of January, when they broke the record that had been in force for more than nine years, since September 2012. In addition, their price has been shooting up as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

Filling an average 55-litre gas tank costs around 99.72 euros, about 27 euros more than a year ago. On the other hand, in the case of refueling with diesel, it amounts to about 98.84 euros, about 33.3 euros more than in the same week of 2021.

Despite these levels, the price of unleaded gasoline of 95 is in Spain is still below the average of the European Union, where it reaches 1,949 euros per liter; and from the euro zone, with an average price of 2.04 euros. Something similar happens in the case of diesel, since the price in the EU is 1,939 and 2 in the euro zone.

This lower level of final prices with respect to surrounding countries is due to the fact that Spain, despite the VAT increases, higher taxes and levies on biodiesel, continues to have a lower fiscal pressure, in general, than the community average.