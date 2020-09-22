Berlin. For decades, the diesel was the favorite of German drivers. At the beginning of 2015, the year of the diesel scandal, every second car sold was a diesel engine. But embellished emission values ​​and driving bans in cities caused the popularity to decline rapidly.

Last year the market share was just over 30 percent. According to the VDA industry association, 1.15 million diesel cars were sold in this country. In total there are 15 million diesel cars on our roads. There are also 5.2 million trucks and tractors and 71,000 buses. These figures make it clear that diesel is still indispensable.

And the manufacturers have once again made significant progress in terms of environmental protection. How clean the diesel is and what future it has, actively talked about it with Professor Thomas Koch, who is more familiar with combustion engines than almost anyone else in Germany. He is head of the Karlsruhe Institute of Piston Machines.

Professor Koch, how environmentally friendly are the latest generation of diesels?

They are one of the most environmentally friendly drives. The nitrogen oxide issue has long been resolved. A diesel with the Euro norm 6d-Temp is only allowed to emit 80 milligrams per kilometer in a combination test on the test bench and on the road – and in extreme situations such as a fully loaded over Alpine passes a maximum of 168 milligrams. With the latest generation 6d-final, which recently came onto the market, only 112 milligrams are allowed under such loads. You have to know: while the emissions from the exhaust are measured in milligrams per kilometer, nitrogen oxide pollution in the city center is measured in micrograms per cubic meter of air. If only the most modern diesel models run along the Neckartor in Stuttgart, they would pollute the area with only 1 microgram of nitrogen oxide per cubic meter of air. An annual average of 40 micrograms is the limit for driving bans. By the way: The limit value in buildings, which the working committee for indoor standard values ​​considers uncritical for life, is 80 micrograms.

Are you fine when it comes to driving bans in cities?

From the emission class Euro 6d-Temp or Euro 6d, the vehicles are absolutely clean in real operation. The risk here of being affected by inner-city driving bans in Germany in the next few years is low. Unfortunately, one is never sure. I’ve stopped believing that mobility is about rationality. It’s also very much about ideology and worldview. However, the justification for air pollution control has no basis. In terms of particles as well as nitrogen oxides, modern vehicles can be regarded as practically emission-neutral.

Who else is a diesel worthwhile for?

The diesel is more expensive to buy, but economical. Frequent drivers or fleet operators will continue to be predestined diesel customers in the future. The diesel engine usually pays off from 15,000 kilometers a year.

How does the diesel engine compare to the gasoline engine? Diesel is much more efficient than other internal combustion engines. The consumption advantage compared to a comparable gasoline engine is around 20 percent. CO2 emissions are linked to fuel consumption: CO2 is produced when carbon-based fuel such as diesel or gasoline is burned. Despite the higher carbon content, diesel ultimately has a CO2 advantage of up to 15 percent. How about CO2 compared to an electric car? There is currently no clearly superior technology: All drive alternatives are at a similar level over their life cycle – from production to energy consumption to recycling, as a current study by Frontier Economics shows. According to this, the diesel does not need to hide behind any other technology when it comes to classic emissions, and especially CO2 emissions. We will therefore enjoy the advantages of diesel engines for a long time. At the latest with synthetic fuels, refuels, diesel is also best in class in terms of CO2 emissions in the sum of its properties. Will alternative drive systems soon be an option for heavy commercial vehicles? The diesel is extremely powerful – ideal for these applications. With an electric tractor, for example, you can’t plow a field for a day at full load. Of course, alternative drives are also being developed for commercial vehicles that have interesting potential. One-sided bad-talking about a technology is harmful. How much can the consumption of diesel cars be reduced? Up to 25 percent! In the compact class, we can get below 90 grams of CO2 per kilometer. This means we are at least below the average fleet consumption of 95 grams that can be achieved by 2021. Even after that, it will make its contribution, for example in combination with hybrid technology. To what extent can synthetic fuels improve the ecological balance of a diesel? First of all, it can be mixed with classic fuel. This is not a problem for today’s combustion engines. These so-called refuels are climate-neutral, so they do not cause any CO2 emissions. They can be produced synthetically with green electrical energy in sunny and windy regions of the world for around 1 euro per liter. Biogenic components – such as leftover food or clippings – can contribute up to 30 percent to the production of refuels. This would mean that an internal combustion engine would be best in class on the CO2 side.

Professor Dr. Thomas Koch

Image: KIT Show CV Hide vita Since 2013 head of the Institute for Piston Machines at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT).

Before that, worked ten years in Daimler commercial vehicle engine development.

During the diesel scandal, Koch was an expert on the parliamentary committee of inquiry.