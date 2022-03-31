SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The average price of a liter of common diesel ended March at 6,603 reais, and the S-10 stood at 6,740 reais, up 12.77% and 14% respectively, compared to February, said on Wednesday the Ticket Log Price Index.

The performance follows a 25% increase over diesel at refineries announced by Petrobras this month.

No Brazilian region showed a decline in fuel prices. Among the highlights, the North ended the month with the most expensive common diesel and S-10 in the country, at 6,881 reais and 7,019 reais, up 13.06% and 14.75%.

The lowest average price for the two types of diesel was registered at the pumps in the South, at 6,152 and 6,295 reais, increases of 12.24% and 13.85% respectively.

“The average price of this fuel has followed an upward trend since the beginning of the year, with average variations of 2.81% in January and 1.47% in February,” said in a note to Edenred Brasil, owner of the fleet management brand. and Ticket Log mobility solutions.

“After the last increase announced at the beginning of March, these increases now reach more than 14% in a few days, as is the case with the S-10 type. The average price of diesel is already more than 47% higher, compared to a year ago, according to the latest Ticket Log survey.”

The IPTL is a fuel price index based on supplies made at 21,000 accredited service stations. There are 1 million vehicles managed, with an average of eight transactions per second, the company said.

(By Nayara Figueiredo)

