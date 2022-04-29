SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The average price of diesel at gas stations in Brazil rose 4.05% in April compared to March, to 6,870 reais per liter, according to a survey carried out by Ticket Log, a fleet management brand and mobility of Edenred Brasil.

The Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL) also showed that S-10 diesel had an increase of 3.75% in the period, reaching 6.993 reais per liter.

If compared to the values ​​of January this year, the common diesel registers an increase of 19.1%, and the S-10 type, of 10%, according to Douglas Pina, general director of mainstream of the Fleet and Mobility Division of Edenred Brasil.

“The price of diesel has not dropped since December last year, the month in which the IPTL identified drops of 0.08% in the value of both types,” he said in a note.

Fuel prices gained strength with the impact of the oil market at the beginning of the year, given the unfolding of the war between Ukraine and Russia. In early March, Petrobras raised diesel by about 25% at its refineries.

In the analysis by regions, the price of common diesel showed a general increase in April. The South recorded the highest price increase in the month, 5.23%, with fuel rising from 6,152 reais to 6,474 reais.

The S-10 type sold in the Northeast recorded the highest increase among the regions (4.20%), and went from 6,762 reais to 7,046 reais.

Among the States, Amapá was the highlight in the price increase, with 10% in the average value of the liter for the S-10 type. Rio Grande do Sul, on the other hand, sold both regular diesel and the S-10 at the lowest averages in the country.

The survey is based on supplies made at Ticket Log’s 21,000 service stations.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)

