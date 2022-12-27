Tip from your Autoblog friends for all diesel drivers. Something important is about to change…

It’s almost 1 January and that means that a lot of things will change in the life of the unsuspecting citizen. For example, moped riders throughout the country will have to wear a helmet from that date onwards and producers will have to pay for the cleaning up of litter.

But something important will also change for the motorist. Or more specifically; the diesel drivers among us must prepare for an amended law on 1 January. Something is going to change regarding the MOT for auto-igniters.

Diesel drivers should pay attention

There will be a new MOT test for diesel cars. And in that new test it specifically concerns the soot filters of those cars. They are tested more strictly. Or to use the words of the RDW:

From 1 January 2023, a particle counter must be used during the periodic inspections of diesel vehicles with a particulate filter. With this test, an inspector determines whether the new permanent requirements regarding particle numbers are met. This method is more reliable than the current way of checking.

This new measurement method should ensure that diesel drivers emit a lot less rubbish. And then we’re not talking about a little less, but about really a lot. This new method of testing and enforcement should emit 121,000 kg less particulate matter per year into the atmosphere on an annual basis.

What will change for you?

Of course you want to know what this will mean for you as a diesel driver. What will change for you? Well, in principle not very much, provided your car is already equipped with a properly functioning particulate filter. If that’s the case, your car will just pass the MOT and you won’t be bothered by anything.

Have you ever decided to remove your particulate filter, or was your car ever delivered without it? Then you can assume that you will not pass the MOT with your diesel. Unless you meets the conditionsbut you probably already know that.

So, for all diesel drivers who want to get a new MOT for their car after January 1; make sure that particulate filter is in order.

Saves you a lot of hassle!

