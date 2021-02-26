Electrification is advancing unstoppably as a means of reducing emissions. Pure electrics, plug-in hybrids,Hydrogen cell vehicles are some of the alternatives with zero or very low emissions in their operation, although not all vehicles that achieve the DGT environmental label “Zero” in Spain they are equally eco-efficient. Moreover, some gasoline and even diesel vehicles are less polluting than others that achieve the DGT sticker “0” for being electrified.

The independent evaluating body Green NCAP has released environmental efficiency ratings for 25 new cars, including, for the first time, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). The results of three of them (Kia Niro, Mitsubishi Outlander and Toyota Prius) show that not all plug-in hybrids offer the same benefits.

The Hyundai NEXO, a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, has demonstrated, on the contrary, the need to continue betting on this type of technology, since, according to the table and the results of the tests, it is positioned as the most efficient of all. The tested cars list also includes models like VW ID.3 fully electric and 19 vehicles with combustion engine, of which two, the Škoda Octavia Combi 2.0 TDI and the VW Golf 1.5 TSI, stand out from the rest. [Puedes acceder al listado completo pinchando AQUÍ]

Top six ranked by Green Ncap

When it comes to environmental cleanliness, pure electric vehicles outshine all their rivals. Volkswagen’s first electric car, the ID.3, reinforces this message, joining those of hydrogen, with a maximum rating of 5 stars.

The Hyundai NEXO, a hydrogen fuel cell car, also achieved 5 starsas it proved to be as clean as a battery electric vehicle and almost as energy efficient. Using a fuel cell to convert hydrogen into electricity, the NEXO emits only water into the tailpipe and offers a driving range unmatched by any available pure electric vehicle, along with refueling times as fast and easy as a conventional car. The NEXO result clearly shows the enormous potential of the technology.toBut fuel cell cars are a valid option for most consumers only if there are enough hydrogen fueling stations.

PHEV (plug-in hybrid) technology is currently a widely used resource by manufacturers looking to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with new emissions legislation. Marketed under the idea that it offers “the best of both worlds”: battery cleaning when you need to use electric mode, for example in city centers, and with the driving range of a car with a combustion engine. Testing by Green NCAP revealed that, even with optimal loading, not all PHEVs are the same. The Toyota Prius It stands out with a 4-star rating that beats all cars except pure electric and hydrogen fuel cell. The Kia niro follows closely with 3½ stars, but the Mitsubishi outlander it only achieved 2 stars, less than some Euro 6 compliant gasoline or diesel vehicles.

The Toyota Yaris Hybrid further underscores Toyota’s expertise in the field of electrification with a respectable 3½-star rating. But it is at the same level as two cars with a conventional heat engine, the Škoda Octavia Combi 2.0 TDI diesel engine and VW Golf 1.5 TSI of gas. These are the best results achieved so far by non-electrified cars.

All tests in this publication, except for the Toyota Prius, were sponsored by the European Commission as part of the project. Green Vehicle Index (GVI).