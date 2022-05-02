Do diesel cars have no future? Perhaps, but in the meantime they are keeping to the present, at least according to the (dramatic) data on the trend of the car market in Italy. After February and March closed respectively with -22.6% and -29.7%, diesel cars in Italy are decreasing while managing to keep pace with hybrids and 100% electric cars. At least in the months when the state eco-incentives, launched by the government at the beginning of April, were not available. A negative trend that is consolidated month after month, in parallel to the very difficult context (post-pandemic recovery, microchip crisis, lack of supplies from Ukraine and expensive fuels) and to an ever wider offer of electrified vehicles. Factors that affect the decision to buy a new car, perhaps precisely to postpone the sometimes traumatic (especially economically) step of the change of power supply. The fact remains that diesel is confirmed as one of the preferred choices by Italians, at least until the next quarter, when the sales figures influenced by theecobonus which, we remember, penalizes small cars. Let’s see the features of ten diesel models among the most popular in Italy: Audi Q3, Volkswagen Tiguan, Citroen C3, Bmw X1, Jeep Renegade, Peugeot 2008, Jeep Compass, Ford Kuga, Peugeot 3008, Fiat 500X.