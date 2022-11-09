QUESTION ANSWER‘Diesel cars are decreasing in value and fuel is becoming more and more expensive’, says reader Jan de Groot in the question & answer section of our car editors. ‘Apparently they have to go off the market. My diesel van has only 20,000 kilometers on the clock. Is it wise to sell these as soon as possible in Germany because there is still demand for them? But what should I buy as a replacement? I need a bus that can pull a solid trailer.’

Car editor Niek Schenk answers: ‘The fact that diesel is in the dark is starting to become a serious problem for many companies and self-employed people. The problem is that alternatives are not or hardly available. Certainly not if it has to be somewhat affordable and your van must also be able to pull a large trailer.’

'Take the VW Transporter. You can only get it as a delivery van on diesel. The only alternative is the new electric VW ID.Buzz. But it costs at least 57,312 euros (including taxes), while the Transporter is for sale from 34,412 euros. In addition, the electric bus can pull no more than 1000 kilograms, while the Transporter can easily handle more than 2000 kilograms.'

‘In your case there is no other option but to drive on, I’m afraid. Perhaps an attractive price will indeed still be offered somewhere on the second-hand market, whether or not in Germany. But then again: there is really no good alternative for you.’

