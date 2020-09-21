Petrol Diesel Price Today 21st Sep 2020: Oil companies on Monday reduced the price of diesel by 14 to 15 paise per liter in four major metros of the country. However, the price of petrol remained stable. Diesel has become cheaper by about 80 paise in the last three days. According to Indian Oil, a leading oil marketing company, petrol remained stable at 81.14 in Delhi, while diesel was cheaper by 15 paise to Rs 71.43 per liter. According to the website of Indian Oil, on 21 September 2020, the rates of diesel and petrol in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai were as follows ..

city Diesel (Rs / liter) Petrol (Rs / liter) Delhi 71.43 81.14 Mumbai 77.87 87.82 Chennai 76.85 84.21 Kolkata 74.94 82.67

