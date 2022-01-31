The world divided into nations and continents is a human prerogative that has been with us for a long time now. Republics, kingdoms and dictatorships have drawn borders and laws, and sometimes they manage to decide jointly, as in the case of the European Union. This also applies to the automotive world, given that the future ban on the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles (expected date: 2035) will be a sea change.

However, while Europe tries to pollute less through this decision (which to have positive effects must also be followed by other regulations, of course), abroad there is not all this rush. The demonstration comes from Brazil, where Stellantis, which will have several all electric brands in Europe over the next ten years, launched a new 377 horsepower diesel pickup. The Ram 3500, soon to be released, is equipped with a turbo engine of 1,150 Nm of torque, and it certainly cannot be argued that it is gentle in terms of emissions.

The diesel turbo engine is signed Cummins, and will give the 3500 the opportunity to join the Ram 1500 and Ram 2500 in the South American country, placing itself at the top of the brand’s offer in terms of finishes, equipment, performance and luxury. The new 3500 delivers 12 more horsepower and 65 Nm more than the 2500 model and has a carrying capacity of 1,752 kilos and a towing capacity of 9 tons. This is the second novelty of the Stellantis group brand on the carioca market in less than a year.

The presence of RAM in Latin America is therefore increasingly important. But his path remains inextricably linked to the combustion engine and diesel, which, on the contrary, in Europe is going through a sales crisis never seen before. Stellantis, a group that controls about fifteen car brands including Fiat, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Lancia and Maserati, is following different and apparently contradictory paths to remain competitive on all markets.