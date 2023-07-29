Dies of heatstroke, hospital without ice

In Salento, the grip of the heat has made a victim: a 59-year-old woman died of probable heatstroke in‘hospital Vito Fazzi of Lecce, where, according to what has been learned, no ice would have been available to attempt to lower the patient’s body temperature. It seems that the woman did not respond to the drugs administered. It happened on July 24th.

The lady was at home, in Magliano, a hamlet in the Municipality of Carmiano, when she fell ill and collapsed, losing consciousness, in front of the younger son who tried in vain to revive her. Upon the arrival of the 118 emergency services, the race to the Fazzi in Lecce, where the 59-year-old arrived with a very high fever. In the emergency room of the largest and best equipped hospital in Salento, the doctors would have tried to lower the body temperature using a sheet soaked in cold water.

But there was nothing to be done. “The woman arrived at Fazzi in Lecce on 24 July at 17.51 ​​already in a coma – explains the ASL – and died of cardiac arrest in malignant hyperthermiathe night between 24 and 25 at 01.17. The lady, we are told by the emergency room, has received all the treatments, including the resuscitatorin emergency but has not escaped from the state of coma in which she had arrived “.

Healthcare: M5S, woman dead because hospital without ice, NHS collapsing

“A 59-year-old woman died in Salento following a heat stroke. Taken to hospital with a fever of 42, it was not possible to save her because there was no ice for therapy. It is not permissible, in Italy and in 2023, to lose a lifetime because hospitals lack such a trivial tool. Not of an unobtainable drug or a very expensive machine, but of ice. This, unfortunately, is the situation of our National Health Service, now collapsing, hit by unacceptable cuts by this government and left to itself to prefer the race to the private sector”. This was denounced in a joint note by senators and deputies of the 5 Star Movement in the Social Affairs Commissions. “It’s angry to think that the resources to reverse the trend exist and that it would be enough to spend them – they say – but the executive is floundering about the grounding of the Pnrr, especially as regards the funds destined for health, and these delays affect people’s lives. And in parallel we continue to push on the pedal of differentiated autonomy, which would do nothing but widen the already existing unsustainable gaps. The country needs a decisive and immediate change of course. We need new resources, we need acceleration on the grounding of the Pnrr and we need a U-turn on differentiated autonomy. Only in this way – the pentastellati comment – will we save our National Health Service “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

