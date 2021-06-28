Physician and acupuncturist Francisco Souza, known as Chico Agulha, died this Saturday (June 26, 2021) because of complications from covid-19.

Responsible for opening the 1st acupuncture clinic in Brasília (DF), the professional attended to politicians and personalities in the federal capital such as ex-president Lula and pilot Nelson Piquet.

He was 70 years old and was admitted to Hospital Santa Lúcia. The doctor leaves behind a wife, 3 children and 2 grandchildren.

In a statement, the family published the doctor’s words on leaving China, where he did General Clinical Acupuncture at the Beijing Institute of Traditional Chinese Medicine. here is the whole (83 KB).

He also invited friends for a farewell ritual at Jardim Metropolitano de Valparaíso, in Valparaíso de Goiás (GO), this Monday (June 28).

