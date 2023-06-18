Only 29 years old Vittorio Parziale died yesterday evening, Friday 16 June, after going to the emergency room of the Pellegrini hospital in Naples accusing a severe stomach ache. The young man died shortly after being examined. According to what was reported by the family, the doctors only spoke of “indigestion” when the situation was more serious. A complaint has been filed and the medical records have already been seized.

Vittorio, the father of a six-month-old girl, told the doctors of Vecchio Pellegrini that he had severe stomach ache and chest pains. A heart attack may have caused the death. The prosecutor has opened an investigation. The 29-year-old, when he was about to leave, collapsed to the ground, probably suffering from a heart attack. Rescue was in vain, there was nothing they could do for the young man.

“It could have been a trivial stomach ache due to indigestion, but when he felt chest discomfort it was a must to assume that this symptom could be the signal of a cardiac arrest”, the lawyers explain to Corriere della Sera. “He was examined, so they told him to wait. Vittorio moved away, then came back: while he went up the stairs he died ”, the lawyers clarify.

The body is under arrest pending an autopsy. Meanwhile, two of Vittorio’s family members have been reported for threats and violence against the Official Public for the attack against the police officers who intervened to quell their anger.