The drama of Alice Fraternali, who died at the age of 19 due to a bad disease: she suddenly returned this summer

He was called Alice Fraternali and unfortunately she passed away due to a bad illness, which returned this summer and left her no way out. Many of her in these hours are trying to show affection and closeness to her loved ones, affected by her sudden and heartbreaking loss.

The funeral was held on the morning of Saturday 26 August and there are many people who have decided to be present. The 19-year-old was a lot known in the small town where he lived.

Alice was 19 and after graduating from high school, she decided to embark on the path to becoming a nurse. She wanted to become one and in fact she worked every day to carry on hers objective.

In 2020 by chance, she discovered that unfortunately she was suffering from a Melanoma, a bad ailment that at first seemed to be cured. Alice continued her life and everything seemed to be now a I remember.

During this summer however, the disease returned, this time more aggressive before. The doctors immediately tried to do everything possible to try to help her, but they soon realized what the situation was serious.

Unfortunately, the ugly evil left her no way out. Alice passed away forever on the day of Thursday 24 Augustleaving an unfillable void in the hearts of those who loved her.

The last farewell to Alice Fraternali

The girl leaves her mother Natascia, her father Claudio and her younger sister Emma, ​​only 16 years old. Plus, everyone who knew her wanted to remember herabove all for its sweetness and spontaneity.

The funeral was celebrated on the morning of Saturday 26 August in Tigli park in Borgo Santa Maria, a place that was special for the young woman, since she spent a lot of time there with friends and family. The father in speaking of Alice he said: