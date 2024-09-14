Brescia, dead after a fall of over 8 meters

Another death at work in the province of Brescia. A 49-year-old man, an employee of a company Darfo Boario Termedied this morning, shortly before 9, after falling from a height of eight meters while he was carrying out some maintenance work on the attic. The forty-nine-year-old, resident of Niardo, died instantly. The emergency services intervened on site carabinieri who started the investigations.