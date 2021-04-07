Eric Dier is, in addition to being a Tottenham player, a Spurs fan. A love that for him transcends even life, because when he dies, as he has confessed in ES Magazine, he wants his ashes to be scattered on the lawn of the recently opened Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. “I would like to spread them there,” he assured.

Furthermore, Dier, who grew up in Portugal, has assured that one of the idols of his childhood is Rafael Nadal: “I grew up with it, in my family we were very fond of tennis and both my brothers and I admired him a lot, but not even with those would I have considered leaving football for tennis ”. Although, yes, it also has another reference that has nothing to do with the world of sports: “I adore Queen Elizabeth and I love watching the Netflix series The Crown.”