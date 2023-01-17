Tigres started the season in the best possible way: the UANL team, under the command of Diego Cocca, began their participation in the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament with two wins in a row and seven goals scored. The cats have had a formidable step and so far they are the top candidates to win the title. As if this were not enough, the board of directors of this club managed to hire Nicolás Ibáñez, the current Mexican soccer scoring champion.
In order to register the Argentine forward, the university team will have to drop one of its players not trained in Mexico. Rafael Carioca, Florian Thauvin and Nicolás López are the elements that are under scrutiny and whose future is not assured in Tigres. Of the three, it seems that the Brazilian midfielder is the one who is earning a place, since Cocca has occupied it in the first commitments of the tournament.
Nico ‘Diente’ López has come on as a revulsion in the games against Santos Laguna and Pachuca, while Florian Thauvin, outright, has not played a minute this season. If these elements are taken into account, it would seem that the foreigner sacrificed by the coach would be the French winger.
However, according to the most recent reports, it will be another player who will leave the ranks of the UANL squad.
The Fox Sports chain reported that Nicolás López would be the footballer who would leave Tigres and that both River Plate and Gremio are interested in adding him to their ranks. The Argentine squad has even already sent an offer for the Uruguayan striker and is negotiating with the cats.
The ‘Tooth’ contract ends in December 2023, so Tigres would seek to sell it in this winter market. The feline directive would be asking for a figure close to 7 million dollars.
