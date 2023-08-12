It all started as a simple rumor, then it became a possibility and today Monterrey media assure that Nicolás: the ‘Tooth’ López will no longer be part of the team tigers and will be added to the set of Green Bellies of Leónafter the CONCACAF champions and the last league champion reached an agreement.
Until just a couple of months ago, Tigres fans thought they would have Nicolás el Diente López for a while. That by not registering Igor Lichnovsky, the most natural thing would be for the Uruguayan to continue forming for the Tigres team. However, at the start of the 2023 Apertura tournament, Nico did not look entirely good, and during the Leagues Cup he had practically no minutes, which made us think that perhaps Tigres and León had already agreed on his transfer.
Sources in Monterrey, Nuevo León already take the signing of Nicolás for granted: the ‘Tooth’ López with the emerald squad. They assure that in a matter of hours the club will make it official and that his place will be taken by a young player from South American football, who would arrive on loan and would not be a man to say the least in the media.
If what the Monterrey media comment is confirmed, Nicolás: the ‘Tooth’ López would be leaving Tigres as a brand new Mexican soccer champion, being one of the four scoring champions that Tigres has had in its history, this under the command of Miguel: the ‘Piojo’ Herrera during the 2021 Opening tournament.
