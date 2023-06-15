BAO Publishing announces the arrival of Dien Bien Phu True End Vol. 3concluding chapter for the work of Daisuke Nishijima. We will be able to buy the latest volume in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from 23 June at the introductory price of €9.99.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

DIEN BIEN PHU True End vol. 3

Daisuke Nishijima’s manga ends, which tells the story of the Vietnam war in an unprecedented way through the lens of a young Japanese reporter who passed from US troops to the Vietcong, who retraces the conflict and its dramatic events with a relentless narrative and a great deal of documentation.

“Today we say goodbye to this hell.” Here is the only thought of the soldiers.

BAO Publishing is pleased to announce a new title from Aiken lineBAO’s manga: Dien Bien Phu True End vol. 3 the series finale of Daisuke Nishijima.

Reporter Hikaru Minami arrived in Saigon in 1965 and found a nation torn apart by brutal conflict caught in the crossfire of two factions fighting over an increasingly fragmented country. It is now 1973 and US troops are retreating. With an important documentation work and the unmistakable kawaii trait the storylines of the characters are intertwined with historical events to retrace the Vietnam War, with a graphic style that acts as a counterpoint to the meticulous narration and sometimes tough.

The long story about the Vietnam War ends, in a hallucinatory and painful way and this epilogue is worthy of the saga that preceded it. In the series finale, all the junctures of the extraordinary protagonists and supporting actors find their natural conclusion, full of moral and dramatic values. Action, adventure, feelings: with Dien Bien Phu the mangaka Daisuke Nishijima has signed his own masterpiece.

Dien Bien Phu True End Vol. 3 is available in bookstores and comic shops from June 23, 2023

Daisuke Nishijima was born in Tokyo and is one of the most influential mangaka of the Japanese scene. He has made numerous manga, ranging between different genres without ever losing his own style. In 2004 he obtained the prestigious Seiun Award for Best Artist.