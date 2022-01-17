BAO Publishing reminds us that this month the series Dien Bien Phu from Daisuke Nishijima will arrive in Italy in the seventh volume, arriving on January 27. Find out more below.

DIEN BIEN PHU vol. 7

Reporter Hikaru Minami has changed sides: from the Vietcong village he witnesses the preparation of the Têt offensive, a decisive attack on American forces. Daisuke Nishijima’s manga that tells the Vietnam war never ceases to surprise and turns the point of view on history upside down.

“A period of training that seems to last an eternity and a fight of an instant, that’s what war is all about.”

the seventh volume of the series Dien Bien Phu from Daisuke Nishijima.

Hikaru, the war reporter who witnessed the horrors of Vietnam, left the US military in hopes of being able to lead a peaceful life in the Vietcong village. What he doesn’t know is that the most ferocious phase of the war is approaching: the 1968 Têt offensive, which would have drastically cracked the optimism of the invading army.

With the arrival of new characters, deepen historical and folkloristic excursus – like the custom of the Lunar New Year or the tradition of war photography – Daisuke Nishijima tells the conflict in the round, in this series that will count in all ten volumes.

Dien Bien Phu vol. 7 is available in bookstores and comics from January 27, 2022

Daisuke Nishijima was born in Tokyo and is one of the most influential mangaka on the Japanese scene. He has made numerous manga, ranging between different genres without ever losing his style. In 2004 he obtained the prestigious Seiun Award as Best Artist.