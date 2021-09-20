BAO Publishing announces the imminent arrival in Italy of the fifth and last volume of DIEN BIEN PHU, the work of Daisuke Nishijima. The final chapter will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from next September 23 at the launch price of € 8.90.

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release issued by the publishing house.

DIEN BIEN PHU vol. 5

The manga series by Daisuke Nishijima that tells the Vietnam war reaches the central chapter: a face to face with no holds barred between the green berets – the special forces of the United States army – and the Vietcong front represented by the warrior princess.

«Hey, Hikaru… do you remember when we made that bet? About which one of us would have survived. “

BAO Publishing is pleased to announce a new title of the Aiken line, the manga of BAO: the fifth volume of the series Dien Bien Phufrom Daisuke Nishijima.

Hikaru Minami is a photographer of Japanese origin, he was nineteen when he arrived in Saigon in 1965 together with US troops to document the Vietnam War. One of his first encounters is a Vietcong warrior, a princess with whom he falls madly in love and whom he hopes with all of himself to know. Now, one year later, she finds herself facing the dreaded green berets of the American army – during the Attleboro operation in Tay Ninh – and this grueling battle becomes an opportunity to tell the fate of child soldiers during the conflict.

Arrived at the fifth volume of ten, Dien Bien Phu shows more and more the complex historical reconstruction by Daisuke Nishijima who tells the war with his family symbolic and over the top characters, which are immersed in a fictional plot but retrace the crucial episodes of the war, without missing in-depth interludes

Dien Bien Phu vol. 5 is available in bookstores and comics from 23 September 2021

Daisuke Nishijima was born in Tokyo and is one of the most influential mangaka on the Japanese scene. He has made numerous manga, ranging between different genres without ever losing his style. In 2004 he obtained the prestigious Seiun Award for Best Artist.