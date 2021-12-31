Hannover 96 hopes to strengthen this winter break with Mark Diemers. The 28-year-old midfielder is not in the plans at Feyenoord and is therefore allowed to look for another employer on a rental basis.











Diemers was on Sparta’s wish list, among other things, but he prefers a switch to a foreign competition. Hannover 96 hopes to hire him until the end of the season. The German club is currently in disappointing fifteenth place in the 2. Bundesliga. Reinforcements during the winter break seem necessary to leave the lower regions.

The 28-year-old Diemers played regularly at Dick Advocaat’s Feyenoord last season, but he is not in the plans this season. This is partly due to the injury he sustained in preparation. Diemers, who played for FC Utrecht and Fortuna Sittard in the past, only played twelve minutes this season. Last season, his counter in the Eredivisie stopped at 1,975 minutes.

Ferryman

The chance seems small that Diemers will conquer a base place at Feyenoord in the short term. Coach Arne Slot often works with midfielders Orkun Kökcü, Guus Til and Fredrik Aursnes, while Jens Toornstra has acted as a false right winger in recent weeks. In addition, Feyenoord hopes to do business with SC Heerenveen about the possible arrival of Joey Veerman. In that case, however, the people of Rotterdam must first make room in the salary budget.