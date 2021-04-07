Diego zurek clarified his link with Yahaira Plasencia in the face of speculation about a possible Romance Between both. Through a video posted on his Instagram stories, the reality boy categorically denied having a romantic relationship with the interpreter of “And I said no to him” and “Coward.”

The model also took the opportunity to ask that they stop generating rumors about false ‘love stories’ between them.

“Between me and Miss Yahaira Plasencia there is absolutely nothing. Please, stop linking us, ”said the businessman, who was recently eliminated from This is War.

Diego zurek He assured that he and the sauce boat have a close friendship, which has led them to share many moments together and show them to their followers through social networks.

“Yahaira, in fact, I love her a lot, an impressive amount in a short time. We adore each other, we have an incredible friendship with her, with Facundo (González), with Ximena Peralta, with Panchito (Rodríguez). The truth is that it is a very nice group that we have created ”, he detailed on his Instagram.

It should be specified that, Yahaira Plasencia She has also assured that, for the moment, she does not plan to have a relationship, because she is one hundred percent focused on her singing career.

Yahaira Plasencia sad for the elimination of Diego Zurek in EEG

With his head downcast, Yahaira Plasencia regretted that Diego Zurek has been eliminated from This is war, because, as he commented, he had come to form a great friendship with the reality boy.

“I came to tears because I have taken a lot of affection,” said the sauce boat before the cameras of America shows.

