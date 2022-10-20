Diego Zureck spoke through Instagram after being linked to the criminal gang ‘The QR of the scam’, who was dedicated to defrauding people with the sale of false tickets for concerts, such as Daddy Yankee’s, which took place on October 18 and 19 in Lima. The former member of “This is war” denied everything.

Diego Zurek’s statement

According to the model and soccer player, he was also scammed by those people who are dedicated to this type of fraud; however, he promised that he will return the money from the fake tickets to those affected.

“Some of us here had to pay the price for people with bad lives and fraudsters. They sell us tickets insuring them 100%. I have returned 80% of the money to the people, since I have to breastfeed, because of what they did to me. Between today and tomorrow I am closing the issue, depositing a few more people to comply with everyone 100%, “wrote the son of Juan Carlos Zurek, former mayor of La Molina.

He regretted having harmed the people who trusted him, but asked that he no longer be linked to ‘The QR of the scam’. “I’m sorry about what happened; however, they should also be well informed, since we were scammed, we are not part of any scam network, ”he concluded.

Why is Diego Zurek accused of fraud?

General Manuel Lozada Morales, head of the Lima Police Region, explained that the criminal gang called ‘Los QR de la fraud’ would have deceived more than 7,000 people with false tickets for the Daddy Yankee concert in Peru.

According to the investigations, the criminals would have appropriated more than 2.5 million soles (US $ 650 thousand) and the ringleader would be Pamela Cabanillas Soley, 18, who fled to Spain on a flight on Monday, October 17.