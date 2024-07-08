Legend has it that he was the first to discover the bodies of missing people thrown in sacks to the bottom of the sea. World champion in underwater hunting in 1971, Raúl Choque was faced with horror one of the many times he went underwater: the Chilean dictatorship had turned what had been his home into a mass grave. That experience may have rendered him mute, or it may simply be that, a legend. The truth is that he never wanted to talk about the subject and denied it or avoided it when a journalist asked him about it. “I was a kid, and it is very shocking to hear that. I spent many years thinking about whether I should write something,” explains the Chilean writer, editor and journalist Diego Zúñiga (Iquique, 1987), a native of the same region where Choque became a champion. Almost a decade after beginning to mull over that story and inspired by this episode, he finished writing Land of champions (Random House), his third novel.

“His silence seemed very curious to me. That was my first impulse to want to write this story, but one proposes and the text disposes,” admits Zúñiga, who is visiting Mexico City to present the book. The myth gave way to imagination and his concern shifted towards those individuals who demanded to come to life. Soon Chungungo Martínez appeared to him, the diver who stars in his fiction, the Caleta Negra and an unorthodox family of fishermen who welcome him in and form a vital community for the development of his main character. “When one comes from a non-privileged social class,” he points out, “the community has a much more important place. It is not an idea, it is a reality, because you know that you are alone and you need the other, and the other also needs you.”

The configuration of that community was closely linked to the space in which the story takes place, Zúñiga’s native Iquique, who is the other great protagonist of the novel. The writer left the city when he was 12 years old, but has never been able to leave it from fiction. His two previous novels, Camanchaca (2009) and Bunch (2014), also take place there, always in a different time than the present. “I try to get out, but I can’t. Writing has basically been an attempt to return to that space, but it is no longer the city I write about. It has changed so much that for me it is like fiction, although it maintains that feeling of a place suspended in time,” he emphasizes.

The writer’s sudden move to the capital facilitated his encounter with literature: he had something to do on the long journeys to school in an environment where he still felt alone. “Books ended up becoming a kind of refuge,” he recalls. Writing came naturally almost simultaneously, at 15 or 16 years old, encouraged by a teacher and other classmates who read and wrote with him. “I quickly realised that I wanted to do that forever,” he admits. That also marked a vision of literature that for him is always collective, since reading or writing are only the first part of the process, then comes the conversation.

For the Chilean, places determine the way of being and of looking at the world, “especially when they are such unique landscapes,” which is why it is impossible for him to write something that is not previously situated somewhere. In the northern region where he grew up there is the sea, the desert and a hill that surrounds the place in a combination as improbable as it is real; a space isolated geographically but also culturally; a “territory of small, useless, blind joys,” he will describe in the book.

His other obsession will be to find the narrator, a childhood friend of Chungungo who loses track of him as soon as he moves to the cove, although he follows his successes as if they were his own. “I think a lot about who tells the story, I feel that whoever tells it determines what is going to happen,” he confesses: “And one tends to think that the one who has to tell it is the one who knows it best, and I don’t think that necessarily. I was interested in him not having access to everything, that he had to speculate,” he explains.

Community, space and narrator create a perfect landscape to explore the political dimension of a story that is soaked in it from the intimacy of emotional relationships. Politics acts as an intuition, a background murmur to which the protagonist does not pay much attention, but which ends up overwhelming him when the noise breaks in with all its force. “Behind the laughter and enthusiasm, there was always something like fear lurking,” writes Zúñiga, who was not interested in dealing with politics from the explicit but rather from the everyday, paying attention to how it transforms us at different levels.

The pages and years go by, and with them we can see the rise to power of the socialist Salvador Allende, then the military coup d’état, and then the Pinochet dictatorship. Profound changes that, however, gradually and subtly permeate an atmosphere portrayed in a restrained but not emotionless language, a mirror of the reserved personality of the diver who learned to swim in a river in the middle of the desert.

“There was a moment when I was writing the draft and the 2019 revolt in Chile happened, and at the beginning I remained silent in terms of writing, because the street was outside, we went out, we protested, it was alive, but I said: what can words do with this? Why am I writing this novel if this is happening?” the writer recounts. Little by little he realized that Allende’s Chile and Pinochet’s Chile shared many ties with the present; that talking about the past was a way of talking about the present. “I was born in the late 80s, the idea of ​​going out into the street and seeing a kind of political effervescence was something that many of us had not really experienced. Maybe with the student protests of 2006 and 2010, but this was different, there was a very similar energy to that of then with the Unidad Popular, and I felt that this was in the book,” he points out.

The preparations for the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup finally convinced him that this was a deeply contemporary book. “The right wing put forward the argument that the coup was inevitable. And no, a coup is never inevitable, it is always avoidable,” he says: “That is why it seems important to me to think about that time again, to think about how the world was related, what was that way of creating a community that the dictatorship broke and erased.”

To portray that lost world, Zúñiga turned, above all, to poetry, a talent that he soon discovered he was not good at —“it was a bit traumatic”— but that did not prevent him from continuing to enjoy reading it and trying to steal some of its aesthetic procedures. “There is something that history books do not fully convey, which is the atmosphere of the space and the speech of that time. Poetry manages to capture something that goes far beyond data or information. It is poetry that explains how not only the country, but also the language, broke up,” he believes.

The historical research work completed the documentation he needed, an inheritance from his profession as a journalist that, above all, taught him to “get out of the self and look outwards”. He, however, is interested in thinking of the archive more as an “impulse of the imagination” than as a source to give credibility to his texts. Creativity plays a fundamental role in his narrative because words are not only articulated to tell a story but they also test ways of thinking about an alternative future. “We are living in very strange times and I believe that it demands new forms of writing. I am interested in literature that mobilizes, that generates stimuli”, he emphasizes.

In the same way that he questions the geographical space in which the events take place, Zúñiga questions the symbolic space from which the writing is done. “We are surrounded by texts that are political but that never think about where they are written from, and if you don’t think about it, something falls apart, because we are full of blind spots,” he concludes. It is from these blind spots that he questions who tells the story and what they decide to tell.

