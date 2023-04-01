Diego Montalbán spends the worst moment of his life in “At the bottom there is room”! After Claudia Llanos faked her death in the América TV series, the chef was devastated by the news and could not believe what his eyes saw: the last photograph of his beloved before entering the operating room. Now, Francesca’s husband had a severe decompensation in the middle of his work in the restaurant, to the point of ending up vomiting into one of the pots of food that were about to be served.

Alessia, who continues to get over her problems with Jimmy, witnessed everything that happened. She called for a doctor, but when she returned with him, her father was already gone. His whereabouts? Victoria’s abandoned house (alias who used the ‘Shark Look’ with Diego), whom, now, he will no longer see after his radical change of identity.

