The controversy over the bullfighting winter has, for the moment, an epicenter: Santander. The awarding of the Cuatro Caminos Arena went to Lances del Futuro, a company led by Garzón, which had already been making the posters in recent years with great success. The UTE formed by Ramón Valencia and Matilla, who had also presented themselves, accused the Sevillian businessman of forging the signature of Diego Ventura’s attorney.

Garzón did not take long to defend himself, publishing a statement that denied said statement, and in which he explained that he has the authorization of Andrés Caballero via WhatsApp for some pre-contracts for Málaga, Almería and Santander, with the corresponding PP (by proxy). “Everything is supported,” the businessman explained this Sunday in El Séptimo Toro: “We are super calm that we have done things with total honesty.”

This was corroborated minutes before by Diego Ventura, in the main interview on the Intereconomía radio program: «Andrés Caballero, who is the one I asked, told me that everything was arranged with José María (Garzón), that the contract was not signed but that “Everything was spoken verbally and on WhatsApp, and he gave the OK to Garzón as if everything was going ahead, just like Matilla and Ramón Valencia,” explained the rejoneador before the microphones.

Diego understood that “everyone wants to win the competitions and especially the one in a place as special as Santander; Some can fight to a certain extent, in this case it has been awarded to José María Garzón and I imagine that he will be the one who will give the fair and other years it will be others who will give it.









He also explained that he had not spoken personally with Garzón, because that is what the representatives are for, and the bullfighters have to dedicate themselves to bullfighting: “I am very dedicated to the countryside, to young horses, and three or four years ago I made the decision not to wanting to know nothing about businessmen, not wanting to know anything about what surrounds the world of bullfighting; “We bullfighters have to dedicate ourselves to what we know, which is bullfighting, and get away from those businessmen friends: when you are friends with businessmen it is bad for both parties and it is better to be away from everything.”