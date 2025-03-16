The cutting table, with its very beautiful tacos, paraded through the counterbar of the 4. Lloviznaba, but those of the Jamonera rock cared little. Like the majority of the public, although many went up to the covered area for … Do not get wet, at times heaven squeezed.

The morning of rejones was celebrated and the time did not accompany enough, which subtracted influx in the lines, covered in just over half. Little for the presence of the maximum figure of bullfighting on horseback (but an entry that would have signed more than one standing figure of those who have been and years), which would prove it again in the ring giving the tasks that made a difference. Abismal with the companions next to him, Rui Fernandes and Léa Vicens. His, from Ventura, would be the only ear, although his ambition aspired to two. If he did not leave for the big door, it was because of the steel.

De Flag was Fermín Bohórquez’s first bull, invader, with which Rui Fernandes Anduvo Desigualote.

The one who invaded the forbidden land was Ventura, a spectacle of tempering and mastery to nomadic loins with a bull that did not have the virtues of the inaugural. He made an arc with bronze in the stirrup in banderillas, then removed the head and put the square standing at the time. The bite and that abandon the backing ring unleashed the definitive enthusiasm. But the roses were missing and that telephone conference that brought the echoes of “bullfighter, bullfighter!” Although for the triumph it was not the most desired, we were lucky to see him throw him on foot in two Made ‘Made in’ La Puebla, but he failed with the crazy and the president did not attend the request of the ear. We were in a first place …

The lesson that marked the difference was offered in the fifth, which I had the privilege of seeing the side of a Jerez rider, an analyst of what was witnessed. Waiting for the bull. He took his revolutionary mess on a time, with which a moment of danger was lived, danger when he so waiting for the rival caused the horse to go against the boards, without a place to break. He seemed to take its toll in several false passes with a Bohórquez who gave absolutely nothing, so stopped. With his mastery, giving him his land, he made the horse – a consecrated star, that if that happens with a foal and other reins we will see what would have happened … – acquired a confidence. Until he placed two meritable flags did not change steed. That is a figure of a figure, which was extended when a brown made a complete arch and challenged that stewed marble. A constant provocation, a continuous attack. Until it rides on this bull. He followed the violin with a bay. And the roses … an explosion with an animal so denied to collaborate. Weight was the won trophy, although, it is already written, Diego did not want to leave on foot.

Bullring of Valencia.

Sunday, March 16, 2025. Matinal Corrida (Rejones). Half entrance. Bulls of Fermín Bohórquez, regulation, well eaten and gambling.

Sunday, March 16, 2025. Matinal Corrida (Rejones). Half entrance. Bulls of Fermín Bohórquez, regulation, well eaten and gambling. Rui Fernandes,

prick and half rejón (greetings). In the room, rear and contrary (request and return to the ring, angry the president).

prick and half rejón (greetings). In the room, rear and contrary (request and return to the ring, angry the president). Diego Ventura,

Rejón and three unhappy (request and greetings). In the fifth, rejón and chopper (ear).

Rejón and three unhappy (request and greetings). In the fifth, rejón and chopper (ear). Léa Vicens,

Prick, contrary and fallen (silence). In the sixth, return to the ring.

At the door of Chiqueros, Léa Vicens had gone in the middle of an ovation to receive the handsome third. What a way to place the face in the capes, and that seemed to have a problem in the hands, but rammed with a class that prompted to see it Apie. The thing was complicated in the roses after the bull hit a attack when he lost his face and then waited. Although she yearned for the prize, the French Amazon had to settle for the Round to the Sixth.

He also walked the Rui Fernandes ring in the room, who did not have the caste over and ended up throwing himself boredom. Voluntary the task of the Portuguese, who turned the ring after his tremendous muskery by not estimating the palus the ear of the ear. What a anger took the president.