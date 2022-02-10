Diego Valeri is one of the most important reinforcements in the Argentine soccer transfer market. After nine seasons at the Portland Timbers of the MLS, the midfielder returns to Lanús and he is expected to play there for the last years of his career.
Life in the United States left him with many experiences, he became an idol of the club that he had to represent and now he also revealed a incredible anecdote that lived with Sebastián Blanco with Zlatan Ibrahimović.
“The second time we played against Zlatan we won and with Seba Blanco We send you both shirts. He sent us only one and told us to cut it in half because his was worth more than ours.“He declared in dialogue with TNT Sports.
“Facing Zlatan was spectacularr. The first time he killed us, he created all the chances and scored two goals. In the second, at home, we played a great game, we made 4. I was angry,” he added about the experience of facing a world figure.
Valeri also recalled how Ibrahimovic’s experience was lived in the United States, a football that does not have the level to which he is accustomed and where he played before arriving at Milan (where he shows that he is valid to be in the elite). “He’s awesome in the way he walks, the way he plays, the way he stands on the pitch. He’s made a huge difference in MLS. He does some things, because of his physical form, that surprise his ability. It was very nice to face him,” he recalled.
