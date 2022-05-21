América has had a resurgence that is difficult to explain, the same as in the prelude to the final when months ago they were the worst team in the entire MX League. The reality is that the arrival of Fernando Ortiz and the order that he imprinted on the team by placing the players in their area, have been vital for those from Coapa to be close to fighting for the title.
There are several players who have had outstanding growth since the arrival of ‘Tano’, although there is one player who shines more than the rest. This is the Chilean Diego Valdés, who has carried the team on his shoulders on more than one occasion and whose spectacular performance has put him in the sights of a European club, Besiktas.
Sources confirm that the Turkish team have closely followed Diego’s performance in recent weeks and have him on their transfer list. However, inside the Nido de Coapa, they have no offer on the table for the Chilean and it seems difficult for someone to meet America’s salary claims, since those in the capital value their star at 20 million dollars, double what they paid for it.
#Diego #Valdés #interested #Turkey #America #shields #exorbitant #price
Leave a Reply