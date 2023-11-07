Due to the great moment and the large Club América squad full of good quality players, the team has not felt the absence of the attacking midfielder, Diego Valdeswho was injured about a month ago and according to the prognosis, could return to activity in a short time.
Although he will once again return to a call for the Chilean national team where he has been injured on the last two occasions he has gone, it is expected that he will not be active and therefore his return to activity would not be until the quarterfinals. once the FIFA Date and the Play-In in the Mexican championship have ended.
In this way, Azulcremas fans can rest assured that they will have the return of one of their greatest figures sooner than expected. In addition, André Jardine He will be able to count on the return of almost his entire squad so he will be able to have his entire arsenal for the ‘Big Party’.
It is worth mentioning that the Andean has played 10 games in the current competition with the azulcrema team where he has scored six goals and given two assists.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to information from the journalist ESPN, Cesar Caballero on his Twitter account (X), the estimated date for the return of Diego Valdes It would be in the quarterfinals, an instance where the Águilas are already classified as leaders and will know their rival after the Play-In.
Initially it was expected that Diego Valdes could return to face Tigres UANL on Matchday 17 of Apertura 2023, but it will not be like that, and the most tentative thing is that he could be back at the start of the Liguilla.
Although the player will report with his team for the next FIFA Date next week, La Roja will not force the return of their player and will give him time to fully recover to be in the best condition to play.
#Diego #Valdés #evolution #injury #return #date #América