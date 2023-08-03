Diego Valdés has already had a few days without activity on the field with the América team, this due to muscular discomfort, a health issue that he has afflicted throughout his time in Mexican soccer, not only for all the Eagles. That being the case, André Jardine has been forced to improvise in the club’s scheme by not having the presence of the only natural ’10’ that he has within the squad.
Although the player’s state of health is not the only thing that worries the Chilean around the club, the constant absence of the ’10’ has led to speculation about his future within the club and some sources say that the injuries de Diego, are in some way a sample of his wishes to leave the institution this summer, however, this is unreal, beyond said real intentions to leave, the complex physical state of the playmaker is true.
As we have reported in 90min, the Valdés representation team has the firm intention of offering it in Europe until the last day of this summer, that is a reality and it will not change. However, said desire to play in the old continent has nothing to do with the footballer’s commitment to the cause of the eagles, Diego is firm in wanting to do his best while he is a club player and he is not forcing his departure in any way. form with invented injuries.
