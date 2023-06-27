This weekend, Diego Valdés was awarded as the best offensive midfielder in Mexican soccer. The Chilean has been one of the most outstanding and constant within Club América since his arrival, not for nothing, even in the period of time where he did not live a great sporting present, the former Santos was untouchable for Fernando Ortíz, who all the time gave him He gave Valdés the confidence to be on the field and he tries to display that fine football that he has been known for years.
For that same reason, upon his arrival in Monterrey, Ortíz requested the signing of Diego. However, due to money issues, the movement was impossible overnight. Now, the ’10’ is ready to start a new semester within the eagles, on the other hand, it is not entirely clear if he will be wearing the América shirt at the end of the market, because at the Ballon d’Or gala, he assured that he has offers from Europe that he has not ruled out and is willing to listen to.
Diego has been being surveyed by clubs in Europe for months, it was even expected that some would formally attack his signing, but this has not been the case. What is true and several sources confirm it, the noise is affecting the footballer’s head, his promoters work hard to put him in the best football on the planet and the Chilean would be happy for this to materialize. That being the case, he does not have the spotlight squarely on the rows of the nest box.
#Diego #Valdés #leave #Europe
