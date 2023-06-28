The Chilean attacker of Club América, Diego Valdeshad a great campaign last tournament despite the elimination of the Azulcrema team in the semifinals, as he stood out with his presence in the team with goals and assists at important moments.
In fact, last weekend at the Ballon d’Or ceremony he was awarded the prize for the best attacking midfielder of the season in Mexican soccer.
In this way, given his good level shown in the Eagles, rumors arose that linked him to European football, and the Chilean national team himself spoke about his future.
“At the moment, I’m still in America. I’m very happy in America and if an offer comes, my representative sees that,” he began by saying in dialogue with the Mexican journalist Luis Diego Rodríguez.”
About the supposed offers he received to play in the Old Continent, specifically in calcium, the South American player said the following:
“If there can be, I think so, from what my agent says, the people who work with me, yes, there are offers. The truth is that I am very happy in America and I want to be concentrated there,” he said.
To finish, he thanked for the recognition of the award as the best offensive midfielder:
“Very happy, it’s something I’ve been looking for for years, I’ve been in Mexican soccer for years and I was looking for it. Thank God, my family and the team, it was given to me.”
