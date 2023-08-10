After the elimination of América within the Leagues Cup, the Coapa nest team must return to Mexico with a lot of wear on their legs and with very little prize. In addition, and as if that were not enough, the club returns to a hospital, remembering that days ago Henry Martín was out due to injury and after the duel against Nahsville, Néstor Araujo and Sebastián Cáceres, two of the three central defenders of the country’s capital They came back injured.
In fact, inside the club they return overworked after the market closes. Those of the nest have several pending folders to resolve, having real options, as well as the need to close some reinforcements, and several more names on the departure list. One of the players who was headed in Europe is the Chilean Diego Valdés. However, for the good fortune of the eagles, it seems that the player has put this option completely aside and focuses on the cause of Coapa.
Diego, for many the best player in the squad, has put an end to the rumors and affirms that at least this tournament will continue within the Coapa club, remembering that his representative team has been trying to accommodate him in Europe all summer. The footballer says he is happy and assures that he is fully with his teammates and coaching staff. That being the case, in this market the Chilean’s departure has stopped dead, it will be necessary to see if there is a renewal in December or if the novel is reopened.
#Diego #Valdés #confirms #continuity #America
