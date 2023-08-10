🚨🦅 Diego Valdes stays in America.

“I am happy here, I want to stay, my family knows it, and if I am happy it is because the team, my teammates and the people at the club let me know. I’m going to stay, I’m going to fight for the tournament”

—Kery Ruiz (@KeryNews) August 9, 2023