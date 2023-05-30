America had a great tournament at the collective level and several elements shone individually in the tournament Closing 2023. One of them was Diego Valdessoccer player who collaborated with six goals and five assists in the regular phase. Thanks to his great performance, the Chilean midfielder has attracted the interest of some European teams, such as Benfica.
The permanence of the Chilean national team in the Eagles is not written on stone and his departure could take place this summer. Valdés had not publicly commented on his situation within Club América, but he recently gave some hint about his future through their social networks.
Through his Instagram account, Valdés shared a publication in which he hinted that he will remain in the ranks of the Eagles for the next tournament. The Chilean creative published the following message:
“It is still not believed, but it is accepted. I will keep trying it a thousand times. Come on, eagles”
– Diego Valdes in social networks
In his publication, Valdés referred to the painful elimination that the Águilas suffered in the semifinals against Chivas de Guadalajara.
Under the orders of Fernando Ortiz, América stayed in second position in the general classification, but the cream-blue team could not reach the grand final.
The ‘Tano’ resigned from his position after this failure and until now it is not known who will replace him.
#Diego #Valdés #breaks #silence #puts #rumors #departure #America
Leave a Reply