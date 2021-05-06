Diego Val, one of the new participants of The Artist of the Year, ruled out having a romantic relationship with Milett Figueroa. Despite the great closeness between the two, the singer assured that he only maintains a close friendship with the model.

The former participant of The Voice United States provided details about what his bond with the television and theater actress is really like, whom he invited to be the protagonist in the video clip of his song “Hey girl.”

“Just as they have linked me with Milett, they have linked me with more people, it is part of the medium. In the end I have a beautiful relationship with her … I have known her for more than eight years, there is a beautiful friendship that has grown over time, ”he told América Espectáculos.

“Now I’m focused and the last thing on my mind is to get involved in a sentimental way with someone, although you never know, you always have to be open, but the one who decides is the world,” he added.

As it is remembered, the rumors of romance between Milett Figueroa and Diego Val resounded loudly after they were both caught together behind the scenes of Artist of the year.

Milett Figueroa presents “The black woman has tumbao” in The artist of the year

On Saturday May 1, during the last edition of The Artist of the Year, Milett Figueroa sang and danced to the rhythm of “La negra has tumbao”. The presentation received good comments from the jury, except for Tilsa Lozano.

“You were sexier, yes, you felt a little more confident, yes, there was more dancing, yes. But I think Celia Cruz’s song was too big for you, I didn’t like it, ”said the former model.

