Guanajuato, Gto.- In Guanajuato, the capital, the fourth government report of the state executive was experienced, Diego Sinhue Rodriguez Vallejoin the rendering of accounts the main axes of work that have been carried out in the entity were addressed, these are:

Security and social peace Human and social development Quality education economy for all Orderly and sustained development humane and effective government

In the morning, Diego Sinhue delivered the summary of the official document to the State Congressthe government secretary of Guanajuato Libia García was in charge of delivering it to the deputy Irma Leticia González, president of the Board of Directors, and to the Governing Board the reception of this document that will be analyzed by the legislators.

Economic recovery for Guanajuato:

The governor of Guanajuato indicated that The state went through difficult times in terms of the economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but he indicated that the people of Guanajuato were able to recover little by little from this situation and mentioned that it is already seen how everything is taking the same course of normality as before the health emergency.

Guanajuato had a higher economic growth than that which occurred in 2020, it increased 7.2% compared to the first three quarters of 2020.

“In Guanajuato we are not closed and we always share the success formula of Guanajuato. The government connects initiatives with talents”, mentioned the state executive.

Investments in Guanajuato, They have been one of the axes to work that have borne the most fruit in the region, as highlighted by the governor. Through the commitment to settle in Guanajuato by world-class companies, as well as national, Around 3.2 billion dollars were invested in the state, this total investment meant the creation of more than 35,600 formal jobs.

2021 represented a good year in terms of economic recovery for Guanajuato, the governor indicated that during that year they focused on giving greater importance to this axis than to the others. So, in 2021, it closed with a value of more than 44,000 million dollars.

The state economy will continue to grow a few days ago, Guillermo Romero Pacheco, secretary for economic reactivation in León, commented that in two years transnational companies are expected to invest 400 million dollars.

Governor Rodríguez Vallejo stressed that the entity is also the sixth strongest economy in the country and that for not being a border state it has done well with exports. Sinhue confirmed that Guanajuato is fourth at the national level in value of manufacturing production, with a growth of 13.3%.

Bet on the project: “La mentefactura”, a new concept to start from the creation of ideas to innovation:

Rodríguez Vallejo, exposed success stories of young Guanajuatenseswho thanks to a government scholarship and the financial support of some programs have been able to achieve their dreams of fulfilling the goal of studying abroad, saving family businesses in times of pandemic, as well as creating successful brands born in Guanajuato and that are already beginning successfully export products abroad.

The governor commented that part of the success that has been achieved in state educational programs is because continuity has been given to successful programs that had already been worked on in previous governments.

The “Mentefacture” is a concept that explains that the state of Guanajuato will not be thought of as an entity that is only a manufacturer, but rather a state that creates cutting-edge technology from the ideas and creativity of young professionals from the industry. region.

“We are promoting a transition towards a knowledge economy that is based on innovation. The Valley of Mentefactura is an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship that consists of making resources visible, connecting them and producing products with added value,” said Rodríguez Vallejo, state executive.

Homicides drop at the state level:

The state presented the highest homicide drop in Mexico, with a thousand fewer murders, a reduction of 21.29% in 2021 compared to 2020. Diego Sihnue, highlighted that in 2021, 2 thousand 276 million 506 thousand 692 pesos were invested in 58 projects and programs to improve security in the entity.

Highest paid police officers in Mexico:

The governor highlighted that the salary of state police officers is almost 25 thousand pesos, he mentioned that in 2021 there were 10 thousand fewer homicides.

“Without a doubt we have one of the best judicial powers, last year we made important investments in state-of-the-art technology, we will continue advancing in this task for the safety of all,” said Diego Sinhue.

Fight against the coronavirus pandemic:

Rodríguez Vallejo mentioned that in terms of Healththe state worked with determination on the pandemic, having as its main asset the state health system, which is the best in the country, assured the state president.

During the pandemic, more than 1,500 million additional pesos were invested to attend to all health needs in the health emergency. He highlighted that Guanajuato was ranked among the 4 best states in the country, in avoiding deaths associated with COVID 19. For all this, Citibanamex recognized Guanajuato as the state that best handled the pandemic. Diego Sihnue confirmed that more than 9 million vaccines against COVID-19 have been effectively applied.

“My recognition once again to doctors, nurses and health personnel in our state who were on the front line of battle,” said the governor.

Education and Scholarships:

The Governor said that in Guanajuato, young people are supported to continue with their studies. Through the Single Scholarship System, more than 131 thousand young people benefited, with an investment of 929 million pesos.

Since Diego Sihnue’s mandate began, more than 9,000 scholarships and support have been awarded so that students and teachers continue their preparation in 32 countries, among which Canada, Spain and the United States of America stand out,” said Diego Sihnue .

The Governor commented that the interest in providing cultural spaces with history is also one of the commitments of his mandate, therefore, he began the largest rehabilitation that the Teatro Juárez has had in its history, with an investment of more than 163 million pesos. It was also reported that more than 25 million school breakfast rations were provided for the benefit of more than 170,000 children and adolescents in vulnerable situations.

Announcement of new works:

The Governor promised his audience to finish his mandate with the construction of great works, among the plans he mentioned some such as: the Villas de Guanajuato connection to the Yerbabuena Puentecillas highway, with an investment of 98 million pesos.

In Celayathe rehabilitation of the beams of Avenida Constituyentes, all with an investment of 160 million pesos. In Irapuato, it announced that 3 works will be carried out with a joint investment of more than 136 million pesos.

Rodríguez Vallejo reported that in Lionthe rehabilitation of the Industrial City access to the Pocket Park will be carried out, all with an investment of more than 315 million pesos.

During his fourth results report, Vallejo humorously indicated that there are many more works to come for the 46 municipalities, but he highlighted the aforementioned ones, such as those that imply a strong investment. At the end of the report, he announced that Guanajuato is “Greatness of Mexico” and that is everyone’s task on a daily basis, to manage to stay that way.

