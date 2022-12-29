The Qatar 2022 World Cup is over and the calendar year is about to end, but club football is just coming back after the World Cup stoppage and this is happening in Spain. LaLiga returns today and all the teams are looking to face this second half of the best season, but if there is one that needs it, it is Atlético de Madrid.
The Colchonero team is 13 points from the top and will not have European competitions for the remainder of the campaign since it was eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and in fourth place in its group that it shared with Bayer Leverkusen, Bruges and Porto. Much of this situation falls on the shoulders of Diego Simeone who arrived at the club 11 years ago in what represents a glorious cycle.
In the press conference before the restart of LaLiga where Atleti will face Elche, the historic Argentine coach made a strong self-criticism about the performance of his team and took charge of the bad situation that his team is going through in this 2022 campaign /23 that promised much more.
“The one who is not giving what needs to be given is the coach. We had 5 footballers who reached the semifinals of the World Cup. Three of them have played a lot. That means we have a great team. I am the one who has to improve in The league”
– Diego Simeone on Atlético Madrid
Now, with the objective for this second part of the season, it will be to get a ticket to the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, which already seems like something mandatory for the rojiblanco team from Madrid after some very successful years with a huge number of titles. .
A squad with players of the stature of Antoine Griezmann, Rodrigo de Paul, Nahuel Molina, Ángel Correa (all 4 were part of the final squads) and also players of the stature of Joao Felix, Koke, Álvaro Morata, Jan Oblak to mention a few. All the weight will fall on Simeone who has already begun to be questioned by the Atleti fans for his not very offensive style of play added to the handy results.
Will Atleti be able to recover their memory in the second half of the season?
