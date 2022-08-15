To Manchester United’s harsh defeat in the Premier League debut against Brighton and Hove Albion, at the mythical Old Trafford, was added an unexpected 0-4 win against Brentford, while Cristiano Ronaldo continues without knowing if he will continue in one of the biggest clubs in England.
The pale present of the Red Devils increased the rumors of the possible departure of the Portuguese, and with the chance to go to Atlético Madrid in Spain as one of the most drinkable according to part of the press, coach “Colchonero” Diego Pablo Simeone was asked on the subject, but preferred to dodge the journalist’s query.
“It is normal that the controversy, the turns and the intentions so that one positions oneself or on one side or the other has to be and it is part of what you need to work on. As for me, I think about Getafe, about the players who are here inside and the only thing that matters to me and worries me is that.”began the Argentine.
“At some point, formally or informally, did the club tell you that there was a possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo or that Cristiano had offered? Tomorrow we play against Getafe”, was the answer that left the journalists unsettled.
“Important game for the team. And from there we will start a league that will be very tough with teams that have been reinforced very well, teams that continue to grow, I like Villarreal a lot. The truth is that it will be a season, at least, that will find us with new situations as the colleague said. The only thing that concerns me is that”he concluded, in a replica that is already viral in the world.
