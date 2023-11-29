Soccer is a sport that has many situations around it but those that most influence fans are those that link players and clubs that are together for a long time but even more so if they become its coaches. One of these situations that are most present are those of Diego Simeone and Atlético Madrid since Cholo has been in the mattress institution since 12/23/2011 almost 12 years ago.
Yesterday, the Argentine coach became the third in history to reach 100 games coached with the same team in the history of the UEFA Champions League. The other two who reached this achievement are coaches who are in the great history of this sport such as Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger. The Scottish coach managed 190 games in the most important competition in European football at Manchester United, while the Frenchman did the same but with Arsenal on 147 occasions.
The Argentine coach’s record in the UEFA Champions League throughout these 100 games is 49 victories, 25 draws and 26 defeats which, in turn, have allowed him to reach 2 finals of this competition, which represents a historic achievement for the mattress team.
Furthermore, the Cholo was in the news in recent weeks since he signed his renewal with Atlético Madrid until the end of the 2027 season, so, if this contract with the Madrid team ends, he would be in office for almost 16 seasons, which is a figure unprecedented for modern football taking into account that coaches, if they go through a period of crisis, are fired from their position and replaced by another almost instantly.
How is Atlético Madrid doing in this 2023/24 edition of the UEFA Champions League?
With their 3-1 victory against Feyenoord, the red and white team secured qualification for the round of 16 with one match remaining. In the definition of Group E, Colchonero will face Lazio at the Cívitas Metropolitano where both teams will compete for the top of the group and the privilege of being the head of the draw to determine the round of 16 matches.
#Diego #Simeone #reached #unique #record #Atlético #Madrid #UEFA #Champions #League